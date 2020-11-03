China reiterates support to peaceful Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: State Minister for Peace Affairs, Sayed Mansoor Naderi and the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu on Tuesday discussed issues related to the peace efforts, in which ambassador Wang said China firmly support peace process in Afghanistan.

“They discussed peace process and condemned barbaric attack at Kabul University. Mr. Wang also reiterated that no one should use violence for the sake of their political agenda,” State Ministry for Peace said in a tweet.

“Flag flies half mast at Chinese embassy in Kabul, on National Day of Mourning. We condemn the terrible terrorist attack on young students. Our deepest motion with the Afghan Nation,” Mr. Wang said in a tweet.

Moreover, Chinese MFA Spokesperson said, “We have noticed the report that Kabul University was stormed by a terrorist attack on. This is the 2nd terrorist attack targeting educational institutions in Kabul in the recent 10 days. We’re deeply shocked by and strongly condemn this terrorist act.”

He furthered: “China extends condolences over the passing of the victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. China firmly opposes terrorism in all its manifestations and supports the efforts of the Afghan government and people to combat terrorism and safeguard national security.”

“China is ready to work with the other members of the international community in assisting Afghanistan to realize peace, stability, and prosperity as early as possible,” he added.

This is as three terrorists had stormed Kabul University on Monday and engaged in indiscriminately shootings on the students, in which 22 people were killed and 27 others were wounded.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh extremist group, had claimed responsibility for the attack.