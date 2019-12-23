China remains committed to Afghan peace process cooperation

AT News

KABUL: China says it would remain committed in cooperating with the peace process of Afghanistan.

Chinese deputy foreign minister, said Monday in a meeting with American experts over Afghan affairs, said that Beijing is ready for any types of cooperation with the peace efforts in Afghanistan. He urged the importance of regional states’ cooperation in this regard.

Chinese senior diplomat said that his country tries to help Afghan problems be solved through negotiations and a durable peace be gained.

China had earlier announced to host the third round of the intra-Afghan talks, but the program was canceled. The next round of the intra-Afghan negotiations is expected to be held in Germany.

Taliban met political leaders from Kabul in two rounds of talks in Russia and Qatar. Former President Hamid Karzai was among the political elites meeting Taliban representatives.

The militants have so far refused to hold direct talks with the Ghani administration, calling it a “Western puppet”.