China, Russia and US to discuss Afghan peace in Beijing

AT News Report

KABUL: A trilateral meeting is set to be held today (Thursday) in the Chinese capital city of Beijing with the participation of representatives from China, Russia and the United States, where they are supposed to discuss peace efforts in Afghanistan and progresses gained recently in this regard.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad left Qatar on Tuesday for Beijing to represent Washington in this meeting, after ending the seventh round of negotiations with the Taliban representatives in Doha.

Both the US and Taliban have said of substantial progresses over the US withdrawal, guarantee from Taliban side that international terrorist organizations would not be allowed to use Afghanistan as a safe haven to carry out attacks in the world community and other issues.

The meeting is held in Chinese capital at a time when former president Hamid Karzai is also in China to talk to Chinese officials on the Afghan peace efforts.

Political analysts have said that Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a two-year delay in the presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 28.

President Ashraf Ghani emphasizes on a timely election, saying no other matters could cause electoral postponement.