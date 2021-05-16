China says US hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan staggers peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The hasty withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan has negatively affected the intra-Afghan peace process and regional stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Wang Yi noted that the US’s hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan already dealt a serious blow to the peace process in Afghanistan, as well as negatively affected the regional stability. Under the circumstances, China expects the UN to play its due role, and the SCO needs to closely monitor the situation. Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries must strengthen relations, join efforts and take coordinated action,” the FM was quoted as stating in the official statement by the country’s foreign ministry.

China’s top diplomat also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and influential role in the Afghan peace process and urged to boost bilateral cooperation on the issue.

Violence has been intensified across Afghanistan, especially after US President Joe Biden announced the 11 September final deadline for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The announcement somehow emboldened the Taliban and other groups to engage in violence, even Taliban are dreaming of military victory after complete foreign troops withdrawal.

In the past one week, hundreds of Afghan civilians including school girls and worshippers were killed and wounded in different deadly violence. Prior to Eid, over 80 school girls were killed and over 150 others wounded in three back-to-back blasts targeted their school in Kabul, the capital city.

In another blast in the second Eid days, at least 12 worshippers, including the Imam of a mosque, was killed and a blast claimed by the Daesh terrorist group. The explosive device was placed inside the mosque in Kabul and was detonated when people gathered to perform Friday’s prayer.