China support a stable Afghanistan

KABUL: As the U.S. led international forces are preparing to leave and the concerns rising on deterioration of situation, China has reiterated strong support for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to a news conference in Kabul, the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu said that Beijing would jointly work with the international community in a bid to ensure a sustainable peace in the country.

“The Afghan peace process is in a very critical and vital phase and China supports a reconcile Afghanistan where peace is ensured,” he said. “Those who facilitate the ground for enduring peace, we support them.”

This comes as Afghan government is seeking the support of regional and international countries, believing that their roles can ramp up the peace efforts.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, Latif Mahmood said that the government is aiming to end the war and ensure an enduring peace. “The tremendous efforts of the government from nearly the last six years resulted in formation of national, regional and international consensus on peace.” He called on the regional and international countries to assist with the Afghan peace process.

Experts believe that China as one of the world’s powerful countries, who has good relations with Pakistan, Russia and Iran could play a vital role in the Afghan peace process.

The concerns about worsening the security situation in Afghanistan have been surging as the U.S. and NATO forces are on track of leaving the country by September 11.

The Chinese media earlier reported that Beijing may send peacemaking forces to Afghanistan after the U.S. and International forces drawdown.

Moreover, China has handed over a batch of emergency food assistance to Afghanistan.

The assistance was handed over to Afghan State Minister for Disaster Management Ghulam Bahaudin Jailani by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu during a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday.

Wang said China and Afghanistan are good neighbors, friends and partners who have always maintained good-neighborly friendship and mutual assistance.

China has provided more than 13,000 tons of food aid to Afghanistan in recent years, benefiting millions of people across the country, Wang said.

To fight COVID-19, China has provided several batches of medical supplies to Afghanistan and will donate vaccine doses soon, the ambassador noted.

Meanwhile, China encourages Chinese companies to actively participate in the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan, so that the achievement of China-Afghanistan cooperation in building the Belt and Road will benefit the people of both countries, he added.

At present, the Afghan peace and reconciliation process is at the critical and important stage. China has always supported the “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” principle, and will work with the international community to support and help Afghanistan for a better future, Wang said.

Jailani expressed his gratitude to China’s timely assistance, saying such aid represented the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

He also pledged to distribute the food provided by China to the Afghans in need as soon as possible in a transparent and fair manner.

It is hoped that the two countries will continue to deepen cooperation in the humanitarian field in the future, Jailani added.