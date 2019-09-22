China, Taliban discussed Afghan peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: A nine member Taliban delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group’s deputy leader, have visited China to discuss issues related to the Afghan peace process and peace agreement with the US.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet says Ghani Baradar held a meeting with China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Deng Xijun in Beijing, where both sides discussed US-Taliban talks and peace agreement.

After US-Taliban peace talks collapsed, the Taliban Doha negotiating members scrambling to fix and put the talks back on the track. Before to China, they traveled to Russia and Iran and talked peace process with authorities there.

Moreover, China have voiced its willingness to work with international powers for the success of peace talks and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“We stand for peace and stability in the region,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a weekly media briefing in Beijing on Saturday.

Geng Shuang, commenting on the collapse of peace negotiations between the US and the Taliban, said the security situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated.

The spokesman said that China always condemned terrorism and supported efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We are willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties involved in Afghanistan and work together for reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan.”

This comes as US President Donald Trump said he called off the peace talks with the Taliban group after they showed disagree ement to nod for a ceasefire.

Donald Trump said the Taliban has realized that they made mistakes in the negotiations and peace deal with Washington.