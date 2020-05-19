China vows to play proactive role in Afghanistan peace

AT News

Kabul: China welcomes a political agreement between Afghanistan leaders and hoped all parties grab this opportunity to work for peace and stability.

We welcome the signing of agreement by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah, said Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, in a tweet. “As a neighbor and friend, China congratulates Afghanistan on it,” he said.

Yu even called it “the vision of leaders, the victory of the great country and people”.

“We hope all parties in Afghanistan will take this as an opportunity to work together for an early launch of intra-Afghan talks and to advance the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process so as to achieve stability, peace, solidarity and development of the nation.

Yu reiterated China’s commitment to continue playing ‘a constructive role’ in Afghanistan’s peace process. Wish peace and prosperity for Afghanistan and the whole region as well, he added.

Wang Yu also quoted Foreign Ministry Spokesperson as saying, “Bearing in mind the interests of the country and national interests, the Afghan leaders signed a political agreement after reaching consensus through consultation. This is a blessing for Afghanistan as a nation.”

He touted China and Afghanistan long-established friendship and strategic partnership of cooperation, quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that “Neighbors wish each other prosperity and security”.