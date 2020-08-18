China wants a ‘peaceful’ Afghanistan neighboring

AT News

The President of China, Xi Jinping’s letter to President Ghani on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Afghan Independence: “I would like to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in my own name, warmest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the Afghan government and the people.”

“The Afghan peace and reconciliation process faces historic opportunities. I believe that under your leadership the Afghan people of various ethnic groups will overcome all difficulties and realize peace, stability, development, and prosperity at an early date,” He said.

In the past 65 years of diplomatic relations, China and Afghanistan have always respected each other and enjoyed the friendship and mutual assistance. Our friendship and mutual trust have been further strengthened in the collaboration to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter added.

I attach great importance to the development of China-Afghanistan relations and stand ready to work together with you in furthering those relations to the benefits of our two countries and peoples, President Xi Jinping furthered.

“May your country enjoy prosperity. May your people enjoy happiness and well-being. Wish you good health and every success,” he added.