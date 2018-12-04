China welcomes Afghanistan’s roadmap for peace
December 4, 2018
AT-KABUL: Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani met the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Liu Jinsong, where they discussed and exchanged views on a wide range of aspects of bilateral ties, as well as the upcoming Afghanistan-Pakistan-China trilateral meeting.
Ambassador Jinsong congratulated Foreign Minister Rabbani on the successful Geneva meeting, welcoming Afghanistan’s roadmap for peace, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
The Afghan Foreign Minister appreciated China’s participation in the important meeting, noting with gratitude the articulate statements by the country’s Foreign Minister.
The two sides talked about the 2nd trilateral meeting due to bring together Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in Kabul, next month. They exchanged views on the details of the one- day meeting and the document to be signed.
The discussions also included some important projects, involving a hydro-power dam and connectivity.
