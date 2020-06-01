Civil movement killings; Govt accused of impeding ‘prosecution of accused’

AT News

KABUL: The government is being accused of impeding prosecution of those accused of killing members of a civil movement in Kabul.

Three years after the massacre of Rastakhiz civil movement members, the Senate’s deputy spokesman, Mohammad Alam Izadyar, is slinging accusation against the government for ‘inertia and lack of political will’ to prosecute those behind the killings.

“The government over past three years has been sticking to deception, lies and political favoritism in dealing with the case,” said Izadyar, whose son was killed in the massacre as well.

He debunked a government conspiracy to derail an investigation of the Attorney General Office into the killings. “Investigations have been obstructed on various occasions and the Interior Ministry and the National Directorate of Security have refrained from extending cooperation in this regard,” he alluded.

Izadyar insinuated the AGO in twisting the facts about the perpetrators so as to relieve them of responsibility for the killings. “The cases of 18 convicts including 10 officers and an army general had been sent to the courts, and all of them have been summoned,” said Izadyar urging the government to prosecute the case with firmness.

Three years ago, the police opened fire on protesters who were rallying for justice after a deadly bombing in Kabul. The police were said to have killed 5 protesters, hurting 10 others.