Civil society activists criticize decisions made by new bank governor

KABUL: A number of civil society activists protested the newly-appointed Central Bank acting governor for his decisions, calling it “questionable”.

Ajmal Ahmadi, who had previously served as commerce caretaker minister, has been lately appointed by President Ghani as the caretaker for the Central Bank.

Ahmadi fired four senior bank officials for the charge of administration corruption just after taking office.

The civil society activists on Monday slammed Ahmadi’s appointment “political”, saying that he started firing and appointing of bank employees while he is still acting bank governor and is yet to secure parliament’s vote of confidence.

The society said on Monday in a statement that Central Bank governor should be a non-political person and his decisions should guarantee the bank’s independency.

It called on the president to follow a transparent process in appointing of the Central Bank governor.

The Central Bank said last week that four senior officials were fired and their cases were referred to attorney general office, according to a decision made by the bank’s high council.

The activists confirm that the president has the right to select governor of Central Bank, but the process should also pass the parliament.

Ahmadi is a close ally to President Ghani. He had problems with the lawmakers when he was acting commerce minister and the legislators even revoked the budget allocated for the ministry.