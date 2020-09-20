Civilian casualties rise amid escalating insurgent attacks

AT News

KABUL: Security officials say that the recent bombing attacks have increased civilian casualties.

According to the officials, two civilians were killed and more than 20 injured in two bombing attacks Saturday in the provinces of Balkh and Paktika.

“In two bomb blast incidents in the Janikhil district of Paktika as well as in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the capital city of Balkh province, two civilians were killed and 13 wounded,” Tareq Aryan, spokesman of the interior ministry, said Sunday.

He said that eight women and two children were among the injured, blaming the “criminal approach” on the Taliban militants.

Officials in Paktika province say that the number of wounded of the last day’s bombing reached 20. Shah Mohammad Aryan, provincial police spokesman, said that the incident took place while some of the civilians were preparing for a wedding reception.

“A tractor taking the civilians to the wedding including women and children hit a landmine in the Janikhil district.”

Health officials in Paktika say that some of the wounded are in critical condition.

Taliban have not yet commented.

In a similar incident in Paktika, Asef Tokhi, head of the province’s criminal department, was killed on Saturday.