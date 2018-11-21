Civilians allegedly killed in pre-dawn raid by army in Logar
November 21, 2018
KABUL: Tribesmen in southeastern Logar have said that a number of civilianshad died in a pre-dawn raid by the army in a remote village on Tuesday night as government forces escalated their offensive to squash rebel strongholds there.
Police Spokesman of Logar Shapoor Ahmadzai said that security forces last night carried out a night raid against militants inflicted causalities on militants.Anumber of villagers had brought dead bodies to the Kabul-Logar highway saying they were corpses of villagers killed in the overnight operation.
Although police authorities had no figure on civilian casualties in the raid, tribesmen allege that eight villagers were killed. He said a delegation has been sent to investigate the incident.
Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday closed Kabul-Gardez highway, accusing the Afghan forces of killing eight civilians in an airstrike.
Protesters claimed that Afghan intelligence operatives have killed eight civilians including women and children during an operation in Muhammad Agha district on Tuesday night.Demonstrators called on the government to punish the culprits.
