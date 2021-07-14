Civilians pay war price in Afghanistan, says EU

AT News

KABUL: The European Union says that the current war in Afghanistan costs civilians’ lives.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said Wednesday that the war has a great impact on civilians.

“The civilian casualties had 23 per cent increase in the first half of the current year. We condemn targeted attacks on Hazaras and other religious and ethnic groups. We also call on the regional and trans-regional countries to support Afghan peace process,” Borrell said in Brussels.

Violence accelerated after the US announced troop withdrawal in May and Taliban have had major gains in different provinces, while people demand for a cease fire.

Borrell emphasized on protecting of achievements gained by women. “We will probably think of forming an international contact group who are ready to increase financial supports of Afghanistan on women’s rights.”

Separately, a US official said that imposing government from distance was not acceptable for the international community in Afghanistan.

Taliban had banned women and girls from education and working when in power from 1996 to 2001.

There are reports of some restrictions imposed by Taliban on women in the areas they are controlling. The insurgents have reportedly called on women not to get out of home without hijab and a male companion.