Clashes Displace Thousands of Families in Takhar

AT News

TALEQAN: Thousands of families have been displaced due to ongoing war and rising insecurity in northern Takhar province, and they are facing serious economic problems.

Mohammad Abas, one of the displaced persons said that he had left his house due to the ongoing war and insecurity. He is living with his wife and 12 children in a rented house in Khaksapa area of Taloqan city.

Abas said that he had a good life in the village and was engaged in farming, but now he is facing many problems.

Abas said that he had applied many times to the refugee department for help, but no one has yet to respond, calling on the government to help them as soon as possible.

He called on the local administration to maintain security in their area to pave the way for their return.

Some of the displaced families said if their agricultural lands are not taken care of, their lands and fields will dry up.

Lal Mohammad, a 40 year old man from Baharak district of Takhar province said that he was displaced six months ago, but has not received any assistance so far.

“Our house was bombed and destroyed and now we live in a rented house, we do not have money to pay the rent,” he added.

He called on the government to help them or “kill them” as they live in a very deplorable condition.

Provincial Council official Mohammad Azam Afzali said that more 12,000 families were displaced from their homes and 3,000 displaced families have been assisted so far.

He said that they are all farmers and herdsmen, and can’t go to their homes and they are always vulnerable to war.

A big tragedy will occur if they are not assisted on time, he added.

Provincial Director of Refugees and Repatriation Department, Syed Abasin said that 6250 families were displaced due to war in the current 1399 Persian Year and all of them received cash, foodstuff from charitable organizations and the refuges department.

Takhar was a relatively safe province in the north, but recently the Taliban are active in 13 districts of the province, carrying out attacks on the security forces check-posts, inflicting heavy casualties on them, and increased people’s concerns in connection to the security situation.