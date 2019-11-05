Clearing ops conducted in Paghman

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have conducted clearing raids in Paghman district of capital Kabul, where they killed at least three militants and seized a number of weapons and ammunitions.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said the operation was conducted on Tuesday morning in Arghandi area of the district.

“A Taliban weapons’ cache was destroyed,” said the statement, adding, “Eight missiles aimed at Kabul city have been also defused.”

The Taliban militants have not said anything at this point so far.

This comes as the Afghan government has recently intensified efforts to target the Taliban’s strongholds across the country and reduce the militant’s activity.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has earlier said that nearly 57 percent of the country’s soil has been in Taliban’s control.