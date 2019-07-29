Coalition airstrike killed Taliban key members

AT News Report

KABUL: Key members of the Taliban group—commander and weapons supplier along with their two comrades were killed during a coalition airstrike in western Farah province.

Based on intelligence report, coalition air forces carried out an airstrike targeted a Taliban corolla model vehicle in Pio village of Balablok district of province on Monday before noon, in which Taliban weapons supplier along with three other comrades were killed, Provincial Police Spokesman, Mohibullah Mohib said.

Taliban weapons supplier, Mullah Badar, a key commander of Talban, Mullah Amrudin along and two of their comrades were killed in the air operation, he added.

40 rifles of different weapons that were placed inside the vehicle, were also destroyed.