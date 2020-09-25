Commandos deployed in Wardak amid increasing Taliban attacks

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of defense says a unit of the army’s commandos was stationed in Wardak, a province some 50 kilometers west of Kabul city, where Taliban insurgents carry out attacks on the security and defense forces as well as civilians.

The deployment of the commando unit in Wardak is aimed to prevent more Taliban attacks.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman of the defense ministry, said Friday that the commandos were stationed in the provincial capital of Maidan Shahr city and would be sent to the districts soon.

Meanwhile, Provincial Governor, Abdul Rahman Tareq, said that Taliban had recently decreased attacks, but clashes were still going on.

“The situation is under government control now,” he said.

A road connecting provincial capital to the Nerkh district has been blocked for several days due to Taliban threats, according to Tareq.

Separately, Sharifullah Hotak, a member of provincial council, warned that Taliban have gathered their fighters from different districts and plan to launch attack on the provincial capital.

Taliban have recently intensified attacks on the government forces and civilian installations in Wardak province.