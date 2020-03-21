‘Commercial ports open with all neighboring countries’

AT News

KABUL: As the price of foodstuffs have jumped to sudden spike amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the ministry of transportation has said that all commercial ports with neighboring countries have remained open for transit trucks.

Last week, to avoid the spread of covid-19, Pakistan has closed its two trade gates with Afghanistan “Spinboldak”-located in southern Kandahar- and “Torkham- located in eastern Nangarhar. The gates were closed against passengers and transit trucks.

But Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Saturday ordered the reopening of the gate for commercial trucks.

Ashraf Haqshinas, a spokesman for the ministry said, “Only Torkham gate is closed, fortunately some of those countries that have closed their borders due to Covid-19‘s spread, now function and open for businesses.”

Over 215 wagons of foodstuffs containing flour, rice and oil had imported during last week, said the ministry.

Deputy of commerce and chamber, Mohammad Younis Mohmand has assured of a stable price, saying that markets have ample of essential commodities.

Last week, Kabul has witnessed a sudden spike in price of essential commodities after the Afghan health officials have announced the outbreak of coronavirus and its damages.

The citizens have called on the government to take actions against the sellers, who hoarding the foodstuffs.

“They (sellers) should sell the materials with a fair price. Normal people cannot earn 300 Afs in one day, how will they buy foodstuff with so high price,” said Qadeer, a resident.

Another resident, Abdulsabor said the government should publish a glossary list in the market. “There are ample of food materials if the government pays attention in regards.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Qassim Wafay, head of Afghanistan Aviation Authority said that flights have been suspended with some of the countries due to coronavirus outbreak. “The flights are suspended with Tajikistan, India, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.”

The flights with UAE and Turkey are in a random phase, he said. “But flights to Iran have been cut down by 90 percent.” Afghan health officials have thus far reported 22 positive coronavirus cases.