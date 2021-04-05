Committee formed to offer Kabul’s peace plan in Turkey conference

AT News

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan says it has formed an “authorized committee” to offer Kabul’s plan on peace in the upcoming conference in Turkey.

The committee consists of former and present government officials.

Feraidoon Khozon, spokesman at the reconciliation council, said Monday that the committee evaluates different opinions and plans about peace.

“The committee is established to evaluate and unite different viewpoints. It held its first session today and continues to work on opinions on peace,” Khozon said.

The committee has 15 members including Hamdullah Moheb national security adviser, Hanif Atmar minister of foreign affairs, deputies of the national reconciliation council and Massoum Stanakzai head o Afghan negotiating team in Qatar.

The committee according to reports is evaluating 30 plans on peace. Cease fire, end of war, maintaining human rights values, basic rights of citizens and just partnership in power are the most important plans that the government of Afghanistan is urging.

The Turkey conference is slated for April 16 in Istanbul city with participation of the United Nations, Afghanistan’s neighbors and world powers.