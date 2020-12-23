Conflicting reports over Zabul district fall to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the southern province of Zabul said that Atghar district has fallen to the Taliban after the Afghan security forces retreated. However, earlier, the ministry of defense said in a statement it has decided to shift the security outpost from Atghar to its neighboring district of Shinkai. “The outpost in Shinkai district, would provide a tighten security in both of the districts,” according to the statement.

A security source, on condition of anonymity said that the district has been collapsed to the Taliban after the security forces left the area. The district was under siege of the Taliban for more than two years, according to the source.

“Around 02:00am local time, the security forces and some officials left the district for Qalat, the provincial capital city and simultaneously, the district had collapsed.”

Provincial Council Director, Attajan Hakbayan confirmed the issue, saying that the Taliban have the control of the district. The militants have been getting close to the Kabul-Kandahar highway, he added.

Local officials have not made any statement at this point as of now. The Taliban also have not said anything so far.