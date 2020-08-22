Consecutive security incidents in Kabul leave three dead

AT News

KABUL: Three people were killed in different security incidents in Kabul—an uptick in violence incidents in the capital city that has underlined security deterioration to a highest level.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement confirmed that one of its top officials alongside his driver was killed by unknown armed men in PD 6th of Kabul. Meanwhile, Kabul security officials said that one civilian was killed and four others including security forces were wounded in three separate attacks in several areas of Kabul.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Faramarz Ferdaws said that a sticky mine explosion in Chilsiton PD 7th of Kabul killed one person and wounded another one.

A magnetic mine blast targeted a security forces’ vehicle in PD 4th, where two policemen were wounded, according to him.

In PD 15th of Kabul, an explosion occurred, he said without providing further details.

This comes as recently the type of attacks and blast in Afghanistan has turned into a new shape. Most of the attacks happen as hit and run targets killing magnetic mine blast.

Citizens of the city, who are worried about the intensification of criminal activities and insecurity, blamed the government for failing to provide a tight security even in the capital city of Kabul.

The Presidential Palace (ARG) quoted President Ashraf Ghanis as saying “I myself went to the PDs, the present situation is unacceptable there and rapid revision should be made in its management.”

President Ghani said that the powerful individuals and those posing hurdles for implementation of security plans should be held accountable.