“Considerable progress in Moscow talks”

KABUL: The two-day talks between Taliban and Afghan politicians ended in Moscow on Thursday without announcing a clear decision, but their joint statement said progress was made on some key issues.

The talks that wrapped up late Thursday involved a 14-member Taliban delegation led by co-founder of the movement Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Afghan politicians including former president Hamid Karzai and Jamiat-i-Islmai party head Atta Mohammad Noor.

Presidential candidate Haneef Atmar, Hezb-i-Wihdat party chief Mohammad Mohaqqiq and several other Afghan politicians took part in the event that coincided with a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Afghanistan.

In their joint statement, the participants thanking Russia for its hospitality said they had in-depth discussion on key issues and agreed to continue such meetings in future.

“Both sides held beneficial and in-depth discussion on ceasefire, protection of civilian lives, prisoners, the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, establishing Islamic system, national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, women’s rights and others.”

The joint statement said the discussions took place in a cordial environment and both sides made ‘considerable’ progress in their talks. As some issues needed further discussion, it was agreed that such meetings would continue.