Construction work on two educational projects begins in Daikundi

KABUL: The Ministry of Urban Development and Land – MUDL has started the construction work of Jogharafia Boys’ School in Shina Qala village of Sang Takht-o Bandar district and the Taq Mandara School in Mira Mor district of central Daikundi province.

Moreover, the Jogharafia School is being constructed on 299 square meters of land in two floors at a cost of about 20,200,000 AFN and in meantime the Taq Mandara School is being constructed on 420 square meters of land in two floors at a cost of about 28,700,000 AFN, funding by the developmental budget of ministry.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the construction of schools in the country is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Urban Development and Land, it is supposed to work with the private sector in the provinces to advance the work of prefabricated schools and accelerate this process.