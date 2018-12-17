Consultative Board holds first session without leaders of political parties

AT-KABUL: The government-designated Peace Consultative Board heldits first session on Monday, but none of the leaders of political and jihadileaders attended.

President Ashraf Ghani chose most of jihadi leaders as members of the board led by himself. The board is apparently appointed to consult and provide opportunities to hold talks with the Taliban.

The political parties have said they had their own team for peace talks with Taliban that would soon start to work.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami (Islamic Party) as well as representatives from Hezb-e-Wahdat, Jamiat and other parties believe that negotiations with Taliban militants would be the only solution but through the political parties who can attract Taliban’s confidence.

The first session of the consultative board said only the government would hold talks with Taliban, not the political parties.

Hekmatyar has reportedly left for Uzbekistan with the aim of peace talks with Taliban.