Consultative Loya Jirga calls off

AT News Report

KABUL: The High Peace Council on Sunday revealed postponement of Consultative Loya Jirga for peace where thousands of people, inducing women were supposed to come under one roof to seek ways how to bring peace in the war-torn country, though it was earlier scheduled to commence on 17 March.

The peace body cited technical problem and bad weather conditions behind the Jirga’s call off .

Due to time limitation, heavy snowfalls, and some other technical issues, the Consultative Loyar Jirga has been postponement, a member of High Peace Council Ismail Qasemyar told to Afghanistan Times.

He said so far no new date has been confirmed, but emphasized that it would a short delay.

However, HPC key member and President Ashraf Ghani’s Special Envoy for Peace, Omar Dauodzai said Jirga for peace would be convened from 17th – 20th of March, where the participants, including the women would elucidate red lines in talks with the Taliban.

Over 2,000 Afghans, where 30 percent of them would be women, from across the country were supposed to attend the Jirga, where 900 participants out of it would be from Kabul.

In the past eighteen years, five rounds of Jirgas were convened at time of crisis to adopt important national decisions. The Consultative Loya Jirga for peace had highly appreciated among many influential figures, as they see it as only platform where Afghan men and women from all walks of life can discuss issues of their country in order to find ways to achieve durable peace in their motherland.