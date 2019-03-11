Consultative Loya Jirga convenes on 29 April

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has ordered to call the consultative Loya Jirga on April 29, some 40 days delay from the previous date was slated on March 17.

Around 2,000 representatives from 34 provinces are scheduled to attend the jirga which is expected to discuss peace ways.

“The Loya Jirga will be called for consults, listening to opinions and analysis from the people’s representatives to seek ways and accelerate process for peace,” presidential decree reads.

The jirga attendants would discuss framework of negotiations with Taliban and explanation of getting access to peace, according to the decree.

The leadership of government would codify the policy of peace based on the viewpoints of people’s representatives and would use every sources to implement the policy, according to the decree.