Continuation of acting ministers unacceptable: Lawmakers

KABUL: Some lawmakers on their Monday’s session lambasted the government for keeping the acting ministers on position.

Speaker of the parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani called on the government to behold the constitution and put an end to the acting ministerial process.

Continuation of acting ministerial process is unacceptable, Rahmani said, adding that the government should introduce new ministerial nominees for the parliament.

This comes as the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Ministry of Information and Culture, and the Ministry of Finance are currently administered by acting heads.

The lawmakers also voiced criticism on selective treatment in appointments and dismissal of officials at the ministry of public health. Rahmani called the selective behavior in government officials’ appointment against law. The parliament also assigned a delegation to probe the issue of selective behavior in government appointment.