Contrasts in Ghani, Mohib statements over U.S. withdrawal

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s security adviser has recently said that Afghanistan preferred the presence of the American forces for a few more years.

National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib made the remarks in an interview with the CBS News. His remarks revealed a contradiction with Ghani’s speech who had earlier said that his administration offered the U.S. to leave the country. Ghani in a gathering earlier said that he asked the U.S. former President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and that when incumbent Joe Biden took the office met his offer.

But Mohib vowed that the circumstances were not perfect and that it may have not been perfect ever. “When our air force would have all the capabilities that we needed and then everything else would be in line for us to take over completely,” Mohib told CBS News. “We’re as prepared as we can be.”

He suggested that the Taliban have a lot of enemies in Afghanistan, and “I think they underestimate how much people do not want them”.

The U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier that all U.S. troop would be withdrawn by September 11, without considering any condition. The U.S. and International Forces are on track to exit Afghanistan amid an unabated level of violence ragging across the country.