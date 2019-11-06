Cooperation between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan enhancing

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Educational Center for Training Afghan citizens of the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Special Education hosted the first meeting of the Working Commission on development of cross-border trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, Uzbekistan National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Commission from the Uzbek side – Khokim of Surkhandarya region Tura Bobolov, Chairman of the Commission on the Afghan side – Governor of Balkh province Ishaq Rahguzar emphasized that cooperation between the two neighboring countries is growing in recent years.

It was noted that the activity of the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Termez contributes to further development of relations between the border regions of the two countries.

Members of the Commission discussed the possibilities of solving problems on border and trade issues, forwarded relevant proposals and recommendations. The parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Commission in Mazari Sharif of Afghanistan in the second half of the next month.