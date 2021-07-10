Coronavirus; 813 new daily cases recorded

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday recorded 813 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry, the new cases come positive out of 2,855 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 133,578 cases across the country. Another 758 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths exceeded to 5,724 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over one year ago.