Coronavirus; Afghanistan cases surpass 7K

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Monday said that it has recorded 408 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 7,072 across Afghanistan.

Health Ministry said that out of 858 samples, 408 were tested positive.

162 cases were recorded in Kabul, 95 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 20 in Takhar, 19 in Khost, 18 in Parwan, 15 in Paktia, eight in Maidan Wardak, seven in Logar, six in Baghlan and five in each Ghor and Daykundi provinces.

Similarly four cases recorded in Kunar, four in Paktika, three in Panjshir, three in Kunduz, two in Kapisa and one in Laghman provinces.

By the new recording, Afghanistan has 7,072 confirmed covid-19 cases.

According to Health Ministry 23 patients have recovered and three others died during this period.

The totally recovery has reached to 801 and the dead to 173 since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.