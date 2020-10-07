Coronavirus; Afghanistan records 62 fresh cases

AT News

KABUL: The coronavirus, a pandemic that in some way contained in Afghanistan, have taken the lives of two Afghans in the past 24 hours. The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday said another 62 Afghans have contracted the virus in this period, bringing the nation tally to 39,548 across the country.

These cases come positive out of 370 suspected samples tested nationwide – 42 cases were recorded in Herat, five in Daykundi, four in Nimroz, four in Kabul, three in Badakhshan, two in Bamyan, one each in Baghlan and in Zabul provinces.

According to the ministry, two patients lost lives to the virus and 68 others have fully recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total recoveries exceeded to 33,045 and the deaths to 1,469 in the country.