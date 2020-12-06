Coronavirus Cases: 260 New Infections, 10 Death cases Reported in Single Day

AT News

KABUL: At least 260 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours across the country, Afghanistan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday. 10 other patients have lost their lives battling the virus during this period of time, according to the ministry.

These new cases come positive out of 1,495 suspected samples. With these new infections, the total tally is now standing to 47,901 cases.

Another 297 patients have recovered from the virus in the past one day, the ministry said in a statement.

The total recoveries exceeded to 37,782 and the deaths to 1,875 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country nearly one year ago.