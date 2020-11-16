Coronavirus cases on the rise again; 228 new infections reported Monday

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan sees fastest growth in new daily coronavirus cases after over 200 new infections were registered on Monday. The Afghan health ministry said 228 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,468 cases throughout the country.

These cases come positive from 1,251 suspected samples – 94 positive cases were registered in Kabul, 51 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 20 in Takhar, nine in Kandahar, nine in Kunduz, four in Parwan, three in Baghlan, three in Badghis, three in Logar, three in Maidan Wardak, two in Farah and one in Zabul provinces.

15 patients lost their lives battling the coronavirus and 44 others have fully recovered during this period of time, the health ministry said.

The total recoveries exceeded to 35,136 and the deaths to 1,632 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.