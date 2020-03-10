Coronavirus cases rise to seven in Afghanistan

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: Three more positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in two provinces, putting the total number to seven across Afghanistan.

Two positive cases in Samangan and five in Herat have so far registered.

Ministry of Public Health had earlier informed of four cases all of them registered in western Herat province. These patients had recently returned from Iran—that 54 more people were killed of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest tool in a single day since the start of the outbreak in the country.

Globally, more than 3,800 people have died from the coronavirus and over 110,000 cases have been confirmed and about 64,000 people have recovered around the world.

Minister of Public Health Ferozudin Feroz had recently said that the four patients from Herat are under treatment in an Isolation Ward in the province.

The infected people are all returned from Iran, so far there is no risk of spreading of Covid-19 in the country, the minister added.

Around two weeks ago, MoPH announced the first coronavirus and the affect man had recently returned from Qum city of Iran the neighboring country.