Coronavirus cases rising in Afghanistan; 205 new infections, 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded the highest increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday as the country has zero restrictions and premature winter could also worsen the situation.

The Ministry of Public Health said it has recorded 205 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,240 cases throughout the country.

However, 12 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 29 others recovered during this period of time, the ministry added.

59 new positive cases were registered in Herat, 27 in Nangarhar, 18 in Kabul, 18 in Kapisa, 17 in Badakhshan, 14 in Balkh, 10 in Ghazni, 10 in Zabul, nine in Bamyan, seven in Kunduz, four in Kandahar, three in Helmand, two in Nimroz, two in Badghis, two in Logar and one case each in Samangan, Ghor and Parwan provinces.

The total recoveries exceeded to 35,090 and the deaths to 1,617 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started.