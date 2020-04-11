Coronavirus cases surge past 550

AT News

KABUL: Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country with an estimated 555 people having been infected with 19 fatalities, according to officials.

Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that 34 people have been tested positive in Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Nimroz, Maidan Wardak, Ghor, Badghis and Baghlan provinces in the past 24 hours.

An advisor to the health ministry, Wahidullah Majroh, said 152 samples of suspected coronavirus cases were tested in laboratories, which out of 34 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in different provinces.

Eight cases were registered in Herat, eight in Kabul, five in Kandahar, four in Balkh, four in Nimroz, two in Maidan Wardak, and one case in each Ghor, Badghis and Baghlan provinces. Over 4,090 people suspected to have the diseases had been tested, out of whom 555 tested positive. Five patients are reported to be in critical condition, he said.

So far 37 infected patients found recovery and 18 others passed away, he noted. Expressing concern due to not referring of people to hospital, he asked the coronavirus suspected patients to refer to hospitals in order to protect him-self/her-self, their families and the society.

Majroh insisted that hospitals are safer and better for Covid-19 infected patients. Pointing to lockdown in Kabul in other provinces, he said that it was much effective, adding that if there was not lockdown infected cases were often more in the country. He urged all people to follow precautionary and protection advises as well as obeys lockdown in capital and provinces seriously in order to have a safer society and reduce Covid-19 epidemic victims throughout the country. It is pertained to mention that lockdown has entered to its third week in capital Kabul and since three days ago 1600 police forces were tasked to seriously implement lockdown in Kabul city.