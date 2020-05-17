Coronavirus cases surpass 6,664

AT News

KABUL: The number of people infected with the Corona virus has been recently increasing in the country, with the ministry of public health saying that 262 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours.

It said Sunday in a statement that totally 6,664 people have been infected.

The statement added that during the past 24 hours, 60 cases were registered in Kabul, 57 in Herat, 22 in Samangan, 14 in Logar, 11 in Khost, 11 in Balkh, 10 in Wardak, 10 in Takhar, 10 in Parwan, nine in Jawzjan, eight in Faryab, eight in Kapisa and six in Baghlan province.

The ministry of public health said that seven patients were recovered in the past 24 hours, adding that 784 patients were totally recovered. Two patients died last night of the virus and the total number of patients died is 169, according to the ministry that lists Kabul at the top of provinces with the virus patients and casualties.