Coronavirus causes 60pc reduction in Afghan exports

KABUL: The deadly Corona virus has affected import-export in Afghanistan, with the traders saying that their exports had decreased by 60 per cent, while the government failed to meet their problems.

The chamber of commerce called it a matter of concern, saying that the Afghan trader with the neighboring countries faced serious problems.

Meanwhile, the ministry of commerce and industries said on Saturday that they are working to find new markets for Afghan exports.

The ministry said that some 20,000 metric tons of goods were exported since the beginning of the Persian Year, predicting an increase in export compared to the similar period of time in last year. Afghanistan’s imports are 80 to 90 per cent more than its exports. Economic experts believe Afghanistan would not experience a good economic growth unless imports and exports are parallel.