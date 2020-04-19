Coronavirus infections near a thousand

AT News

KABUL: The pandemic cases of covid-19 have jumped to nearly 1,000 in Afghanistan—a virulent disease with rapid infection among the people in such a country where its people yet to take it seriously.

Ministry of Public Health on Sunday informed of 66 new positive cases in Kabul, Balkh, Kunar, Heart, Baghlan, Faryab, Laghman and Jawzjan provinces in the past 24 hours.

31 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 16 in Balkh, six in Kunar, four in Herat, three in Baghlan and one each in Faryab, Laghman and Jawzjan provinces, Public Health Ministry Spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar told newsmen.

With the new cases, the tally has jumped to 996 across Afghanistan, he added. “15 patients, 13 in Herat and two in Kabul, have fully recovered in the past 24 hours—33 other have died in total,” Mr. Mayar lamented.

Most of the recovered were from Herat province—the epicenter of the virus brought by the infected Afghans who came from Iran—a neighboring country that hardly squeezed with thousands of deaths and infections.

Afghanistan have so far less affected by the virus, but hard days ahead if the people did not lesson to health ministry’s instruction.

We will have hard days as other countries experience form the pandemic now, Mr. Mayar said, adding it could be quell if the people pay heeds.

Our health team had met with family members of Dr. Aryobi and 11 samples were taken, in which five were positive, he said. Aryobi infected with the virus and died weeks ago.

Their health condition is good, Mr. Mayar said, referring to five infected members of late Aryobi’s family members.

Samples from 20 others who had connection with the deceased doctor would be tested in earliest, he underlined.