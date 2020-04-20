Coronavirus infections surpass 1,000 as lockdowns continue

AT News

KABUL: Authorities said that at least 30 new covid-19 cases were recorded in Afghanistan that brings the tally to 1026, despite a slightly strict lockdown in some of the big cities across the country.

Spokesman for the ministry of public health, Wahidullah Mayar said, “15 cases in Kabul, six in Herat, four in Laghman, four in Kunar and one in Nangarhar, were recorded.”

110 patients are the medical staffers which contain 90 men and 20 female, Mr. Mayar told newsmen.

Four patients died during past 24 hours with the percentage of one patient in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Jawzjan provinces, Mr. Mayar added.

“One medical doctor died in Jawzjan who ranks the fourth death cases of the health employees,” he added. Of 1026 covid19 patients, 135 of them have been recovered and 33 others died.

Earlier, health officials had expressed concerns over the ignorance of precautionary measures, as many of citizens of the country have been repeatedly breaking into the streets for unnecessary amusements. Medical doctors believe that the only way to combat the pandemic virus is to observe lockdowns and stay at home.