Coronavirus is surging in Afghanistan; 203 new infections, 12 deaths in 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 203 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 44,706 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.

These cases came positive out of 1,307 suspected samples – 83 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 38 in Daykundi, 22 in Kandahar, 18 in Nangarhar, 15 in Balkh, 14 in Paktika, 12 in Paktia and one case in Nimroz provinces.

12 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 512 others have fully recovered during this period of time, according to the ministry.

The total recoveries exceeded to 35,934 and the deaths to 1,687 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started eight months ago.