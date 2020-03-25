Coronavirus pandemic; Afghanistan records 2nd death, 80 cases

AT News

KABUL: MoPH has confirmed second virus-related fatality and over 80 coronavirus cases in Afghanistan so far.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus has surpassed 80, including the only two deaths from the illness so far. At least 34 people have tested positive for the virus, including 33 in Herat, one in Kabul and one in Nimroz province, pushing the number of Covid-19 cases to 80.

Spokesperson to the Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, said on Wednesday that a 45-year-old woman has died of the coronavirus infection. This woman had underwent surgery before.

Four service members of the Resolute Support have also been infected.

“Fortunately daytime curfew has been imposed in Herat, Farah and Zaranj cities in order to reduce risk of spreading of the virus,” he said, urging the entire nation to seriously follow precautionary measures in order to reduce risk of this virus in the society.

He warned that Afghanistan will be people did not follow precautionary advises in fighting coronavirus then Afghanistan will face a big tragedy in coming weeks.