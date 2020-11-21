Coronavirus pandemic closes universities for second time

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of higher education announced that all the universities would be closed from November 28 to March 5th as the second wave of the Coronavirus is threatening people.

Hame Obaidi, spokesman for the ministry, said that the closure was suggested last week by the ministry of public health and was approved by the cabinet on Saturday.

He said that students would keep studying online for the remaining six weeks of the current semester.

The ministry of public health has been warning of the virus outbreak since last week, with the acting minister Javad Osmani, saying that Corona patients have doubled in the past few days.

Seven patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours in the western province of Herat, according to health officials in the province.