Coronavirus poses a big threat to journalists

AT News

KABUL: The media supporting agency (NAI) says that the outbreak of coronavirus poses a big threat for the lives of people especially journalists.

Mojib Khalvatgar, head of NAI said on Saturday that six media workers have died since the virus pandemic in February, while another 120 ones were infected.

“Our findings from other countries show that this is a high percentage and that journalists are vulnerable in this regard and their conditions are delicate.”

He called on the government and media companies to provide reporters with facilities to save them from being infected with Corona virus.

He warned that media in Afghanistan would suffer a big loss if the infection continues.

Meanwhile, some reporters say they use all safeties, but it is very difficult to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We use masks, gloves and sanitizers at the office and in the field, but I was infected with the virus and had to stay in quarantine for 21 days,” said Zohra Rahimi, a journalist in Kabul.

In very recent case, Mina Rafi from Bano TV and Navid Azimi from the RTA died over the Corona virus.

Media personnel work in two shifts, according to an order by the ministry of culture.

More than 30,000 people have been infected with the virus around the country, according to ministry of public health, that said 705 patients have died while more than 10,000 were recovered.