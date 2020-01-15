Court halves prison terms of 10 ex-election officials

AT News

KABUL: The appellate court in Kabul on Wednesday reduced the five-year sentences of ten former election commissioners to two and half years each.

About four months back, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) commissioners were sentenced to five years in jail each by the primary court of the Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC).

After the last year’s parliamentarian election came under serious criticism by a number of electoral watchdogs and national elites, President Ashraf Ghani dismissed seven IEC and three `IECC commissioners and the Attorney General Office (AGO) placed their names on the travel-ban list.

The ACJC’s appeal court rejected the previous decision and handed down a new verdict and awarded Abdul Aziz Aryayi, former IECC chief, Abdul Basir Faiz and Humaira Haqmal, former IECC members, Abdul Baday Sayyad, former IECC head, Maazullah Dawlati, Qader Quraishi, Rafillah Baidar, Sayed Hafizullah Hashemi, Maleha Hassan, and Wasima Badghesi, former IEC members, two and a half years jail terms to each.

The commissioners are charged with changing the result forms of the October Wolesi Jirga elections from eastern Kunar province, mismanagement of affairs, as well as negligence, misusage of authority and committing fraud.