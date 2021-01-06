COVID-19: 102 new infections, 9 deaths reported in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 102 new positive cases of coronavirus and nine fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday.

These cases came positive out of 1,691 suspected samples during these hours.

Afghanistan now officially has 53,105 confirmed positive cases since the spread of the virus started nearly one year ago, the health ministry added.

Another 174 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The new cases were registered in 17 provinces of the country.

The total recoveries exceeded to 53,207 and the deaths to 2,253 since the outbreak of the virus, while 42,840 patients have fully recovered.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,869,153 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 86,423,758, according to Johns Hopkins University.