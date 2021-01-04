COVID-19: 102 new infections, seven deaths reported in a single day

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 102 new positive cases of coronavirus and seven fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 53,011 cases around the country.

The new cases come positive out of 1,575 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Another, 125 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 42,530 and the deaths to 2,237 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started nearly one year ago.