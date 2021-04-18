Home / Latest Updates / COVID-19: 105 new cases, six deaths reported in one day

COVID-19: 105 new cases, six deaths reported in one day

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 105 new cases of coronavirus, and six deaths in the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry said Sunday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the pandemic reached 57,898 cases around the country.

The ministry said that the new patients cases were recorded out of 1,874 suspected samples tested in laboratories.

52 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 52,168 and the deaths to 2,545 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started a year ago.

